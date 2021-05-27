Justin Herbert: 2021 NFL MVP Candidate

A common gripe among fans of the Oregon Ducks is that the team did not quite utilize the talents that former quarterback Justin Herbert brought to the table. After watching the Eugene native go on to the NFL a year ago and run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, it became clear that the Ducks might have underachieved with No. 10 calling the shots, even though they did go out with a Rose Bowl victory. Could Oregon have done more schematically to accentuate Herbert’s talents? Definitely. Are they justified in playing it safe with him so as to protect his NFL career? I suppose. Nonetheless, the Herbert-era Ducks were never as good as they seemingly could have been.