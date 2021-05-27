Justin Herbert: 2021 NFL MVP Candidate

Cancel
My infatuation of Justin Herbert continues as I ask readers to excuse me for yet another article regarding the former Oregon quarterback as I have written about him several times this offseason. I can’t contain my enthusiasm after what he showed us last year in his first pro season and believe that Herbert has the inside track to becoming the greatest NFL player that Oregon has ever produced. Over such greats as Norm Van Brocklin, Mel Renfro, Gary Zimmerman, and of course, Dan Fouts.

NFLMile High Report

How tough is the Broncos’ 2021 schedule?

Long before the official schedule release, we knew who the Broncos would play in 2021. On top of their annual home/road split with the rest of the AFC West, the Broncos will play against the AFC North and NFC East this coming season. Thanks to last year’s fourth place finish and the addition of a 17th game, Denver will also host the Jets and Lions while playing an away game against the Jaguars.
NFLchargers

Justin Herbert's Newest Weapons: Joshua Palmer & Tre' McKitty

In the latest episode of Film Room, Matt Miller joins Chris Hayre to break down game film of highlights of the Chargers third round draft picks Joshua Palmer of Tennessee and Tre' McKitty of Georgia and reveal how they will benefit the Bolts offense headed by Justin Herbert. Powered by YouTubeTV.
NFLchargers

Bolts Buzz: Justin Herbert aka Hollywood Herbert is Here

This offseason, quarterback Justin Herbert has been getting into the acting game. There have been two commercials released thus far, one in which he even pokes fun at his mid-season buzz cut. Check out his commercials below!. The Future is Here!. 2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50...
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

What we learned about Chargers’ schedule plight for 2021

The NFL released its 2021 regular-season schedule Wednesday, the Chargers officially aware of the road they’ll have to travel to make it back to the playoffs. They’ve missed the postseason in consecutive years and now will resume their pursuit with a new head coach in Brandon Staley. A few highlights...
NFLDeadspin

In case you forgot, Justin Herbert had a historic rookie season

A lot of people are aware of the fact that Justin Herbert is what we in the sports word like to call “good,” but it doesn’t seem like the brilliant start to his career is being talked about enough. After being selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft, his...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Looking at the Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Line Post-Draft

While it was a mild disappointment that the Chargers weren’t able to trade up and get Justin Herbert’s former Oregon teammate Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater is the second-best option they could’ve hoped for – and they were lucky he was available. It’s quite likely the New York Giants would have taken him at 11th overall if they hadn’t traded down.
NFLUSA Today

The Chargers are giving former Oregon QB Justin Herbert everything he could ask for

A common gripe among fans of the Oregon Ducks is that the team did not quite utilize the talents that former quarterback Justin Herbert brought to the table. After watching the Eugene native go on to the NFL a year ago and run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, it became clear that the Ducks might have underachieved with No. 10 calling the shots, even though they did go out with a Rose Bowl victory. Could Oregon have done more schematically to accentuate Herbert’s talents? Definitely. Are they justified in playing it safe with him so as to protect his NFL career? I suppose. Nonetheless, the Herbert-era Ducks were never as good as they seemingly could have been.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Stock Up, Stock Down After NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL draft has come and gone, which brings us to the only real dead period in the league's year. With few notable free agents remaining and no draft prospects to pore over, there's little to do but sit back and wait for training camps to begin. That is,...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL draft has come and gone. And big changes have come with it for just about every team in the league. Beginning with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ending with Houston linebacker Grant Stuard, 259 new players entered the NFL this past weekend. Five teams added what they hope will be a new franchise quarterback in the top half of Round 1. Others brought in new passing-game weapons and/or defenders they hope will become shutdown cornerbacks or forces off the edge.
NFLfishduck.com

Justin Herbert: Better Than Trevor Lawrence?

I was sitting on my couch sipping coffee and wiping the sleep from my eyes Monday morning when I heard sports pundit Ryan Clark — of ESPN’S sports talk show “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg — mention that he believed Trevor Lawrence’s “rookie year ceiling” would be to put up the same type of numbers that Justin Herbert did in 2020. “Yes!“, I shouted inside of my head because I was still too lethargic to verbalize anything resembling the English language.
NFLomahanews.net

Bolts Buzz: Chargers Draft Grades

Since the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, experts and analysts have been poring over all the selections and handing out their draft grades. Here are the compiled grades of the Bolts' draft from across the internet. Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A. "Slater only lasted to No. 13 overall because of...
NFLNECN

Mac Jones Comps: What Experts Said About Other Steve Sarkisian-Coached QBs

Perry: How Mac Jones compares to other Sarkisian-coached QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Now that we know who the Patriots have taken in the first round of this year's draft, now that they have a direction at the most important position on their roster, it's only logical that we start to project.
FanSided

LA Chargers: Justin Herbert looks absolutely jacked in must-see video

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the NFL by storm in 2020 and had arguably the most impressive rookie season in league history. With everything stacked against him, Herbert broke just about every rookie passing record there is to break, coming just shy of Andrew Luck’s passing yard record in only 15 games played.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Examining The Chargers Offensive Depth Chart After The Draft

Examining The Chargers Offensive Depth Chart After The Draft. The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Chargers were able to check off a lot of needs to their roster. Despite all the rumors, they kept all of their nine picks and were able to upgrade quite a few spots on the roster. Most importantly, they put a nice pretty bow on their quest to upgrade their offensive line. That being said, let’s go position by position on the offense and look at who could sit atop each spot. We will tackle the defense in the next article!
FlurrySports

Chargers Wide Receivers Breakdown | Who is WR3?

The biggest surprise of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Chargers came in the third round, when they selected wide receiver Josh Palmer with the 77th pick. General manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley decided that loading the WR position with plenty of depth was the move to make. With stars Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at the top of the depth chart, the WR position is now filled with potential. There are currently 10 receivers on the roster, with three players who will likely compete for the third spot on the depth chart.