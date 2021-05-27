Five players that can be the building blocks in Barcelona’s revolution

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has a big question to resolve now that Barcelona's season is effectively over. Should he finish his career at the club that helped him become an all-time soccer great? Or have the team’s struggles to keep winning trophies convinced Messi that he can find more success in Paris or Manchester? Barcelona bowed out of the Spanish league title race on Sunday with one round to go after losing 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo. Messi had said last summer he wanted out of the club. He later postponed that decision until the end of this season.