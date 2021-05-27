Five players that can be the building blocks in Barcelona’s revolution
Ronald Koeman’s first dance with the big stars of Catalonia has come to a turbulent fortissimo coda; rather than exquisite, elegant, and dominative performances, the Dutchman failed to choreograph his team’s last act. And on the 22nd of May, the year-long dance finally came to a close. A dance constructed (or destroyed) by many stumbles and imperfections. Too little attention to detail has overshadowed the rare paucities of elegance which the Dutchman’s dancers have performed at times.barcauniversal.com