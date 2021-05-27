Police: Tennessee officer shot man who produced weapon

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who produced a weapon while talking to police officers in Tennessee has been shot, authorities said.

Clarksville Police officers responded early Thursday to a call and found the man in the backyard of a residence, a statement from the agency said. Officers spoke to the man with the goal of deescalating the situation, but an officer fired when the man produced a weapon, the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital and his current condition is unclear, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.