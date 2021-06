Despite a disappointing response to its request, the CVFA vows that with community support this 4th of July will have a fireworks show. At the April 27 meeting of the Glendale City Council four of its five councilmembers voted not to increase the Council’s annual $5,000 donation to the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. (CVFA). Steve Pierce, representing the CVFA, had gone to the City for support because, like many other non-profit organizations, the association is facing funding deficits due to COVID-19.