New Head of Corporate HR at the ZEISS Group Effective 1 September 2021

zeiss.com
 14 days ago

Effective 1 September 2021, Susan-Stefanie Breitkopf (52) will become Head of Corporate Human Resources for the ZEISS Group. She will succeed Franz Donner (60), who will be taking early retirement at the end of the next fiscal year, on 1 October 2022. Until then, he will continue to perform his duties in full and subsequently work as a Senior Advisor for ZEISS on certain days. This will allow him to draw on his experience to help further develop HR at the ZEISS Group.

www.zeiss.com
