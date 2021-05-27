Peacock & Sky prep Ghislaine Maxwell docuseries, Abacus sells globally

On Friday, Christian Petzold’s Undine finally arrives in the U.S., well over a year after its premiere at the Berlinale, where it won an award for best film in the main competition from the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and a Silver Bear for Paula Beer’s lead performance. In the run-up to Friday’s release, contributors to In Review Online are revisiting every feature as well as a “smattering” of television films and episodes Petzold has directed over the course of twenty-five years. The German filmmaker is “arguably contemporary cinema’s most consistent chronicler of twenty-first-century Europe, an era formed and defined by the economic, political, and social calamities of the preceding twentieth century,” writes Daniel Gorman in the introduction to the InRO retrospective. “It’s a fascinating body of work, with cold, sparse surfaces that contain a surfeit of explosive emotions—indeed, Petzold might be our last true purveyor of the melodrama.”