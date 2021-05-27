Peacock & Sky prep Ghislaine Maxwell docuseries, Abacus sells globally

Peacock finally decided to roll out profiles to its app this week. And we’re here to show you how easy it is to set up a profile, and add additional profiles. With profiles, you can now set one up for your kids and have the ability to control what they are watching. As well as set a profile up for everyone else in your home. So you won’t need to share your watchlist or your watch history. And of course, that means that your recommendations will be more up-to-date with what you have been watching – and not everyone in your household.