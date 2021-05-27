SPT’s Eleventh Hour to adapt Jane Casey thriller ‘The Killing Kind’

Here's the link if you want to take in Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays podcast. Political activist Jane Fonda really came on the Standing Rock scene when she threw a Thanksgiving dinner for many of the thousands of DAPL protestors back in November of 2016. She donated five slaughtered Bison and some yurts. But Ms. Fonda didn't just dine and dash, she took her No-DAPL stance out west and staged a protest on the streets of Hollywood in December of 2016. A little over four years later, In February 2021, Jane was joined by a ton of Hollywood celebrities speaking out against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Pretty powerful group of stars added their voices to urge President Joe Biden to shut down DAPL. We're talking comic book movie royalty including most of the cast of the Avengers, Aquaman, and actress Shailene Woodley along with her boy toy Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. You may remember Shailene getting arrested on-site while actually at the Standing Rock DAPL protests.