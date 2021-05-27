Cancel
SPT’s Eleventh Hour to adapt Jane Casey thriller ‘The Killing Kind’

By Mark Layton
tbivision.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Television-backed UK prodco Eleventh Hour Films has secured the rights to author Jane Casey’s thriller The Killing Kind and is turning it into a limited series. Zara Hayes (Showtrial) and Jonathan Stewart (Meet You In Hell) will co-write the adaptation, with Hayes also set to direct, with author...

tbivision.com
