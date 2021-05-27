Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

The Secret to Their Success

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce and Ron Gelsinger share their thoughts on reaching 70 years of wedded bliss. It was during a street dance in Montrose that Joyce Miller looked across the avenue and spied Ron Gelsinger. “Montrose used to have street dances on Saturday night; they’d close the street and bring in bands,”...

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Society
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret#Business Success#Glendale High School#The Navy Reserve#Wedded Bliss#Girlfriends#Luck#Marriage#Buddies#Things#Briggs Avenue#Street Dances#Men#Mission Bay#Thoughts#Bands#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Eagle Project Builds on Legacy of Service

Following in the footsteps of many who went before him, a local Eagle Scout embraces College View campus for his project. College View School is the benefactor of the Eagle Scout project of Crescenta Valley High School freshman Gavin Borden of Troop 390. Borden is beautifying the campus of College View, which serves around 70 students ranging in age from preschool to 22 years. The school offers specialized instruction in academics, life skills, communications, socialization, and motor skills for students with severe intellectual or physical disabilities. Eligible students from Glendale, Burbank, La Crescenta, and La Cañada have attended the school since College View opened in 1977. In 2015, the school was remodeled using Measure S funds.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Notes & Nods

Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the community to “Couch Church” on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel for the continuing celebration of Easter. On Sunday, May 2, the congregation will celebrate the fifth Sunday of Easter at its 10 a.m. worship service. Pastor Scott Peterson will deliver a message called “Love Perfected.” For those unable to watch live, the videos will be available on the website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

‘Why Everyone is Needed’ Shared at Third Church of Christ

James Shepherd, public practitioner of Christian Science healing and speaker, will present his virtual talk, “Why Everyone is Needed” on Sunday afternoon, May 23 at 2 p.m. Visit the church website (csmontrose.org) and click the link on the lecture tab on the homepage for connection information. Music will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Glendale, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

NCL Class of 2022 Ticktockers in Annual Fashion Show

Nineteen young women from La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Glendale and the surrounding area recently participated in the National Charity League Glendale Chapter’s Annual Tea and Fashion Show. The event, modified with COVID protocols, was shown virtually to NCL Glendale members and their families. The young women, or Ticktockers as...