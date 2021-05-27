Photo of Valkyrae meeting Corpse Husband in real life debunked

It’s amazing what people try to get away with, especially when it’s something they see on TV. It’d be nice to think that kids are immune to this, but they’re not, since the case of 10-year old Joseph Hall kind of proves. To be fair, his father Jeffrey was a reported neo-Nazi that was open about white supremacy and was reportedly abusive as well. On top of that, being a drug addict and threatening the lives of his family were added infractions that apparently caused Joseph to shoot his father, but the reason that tipped the scales was that he apparently saw that a child on Criminal Minds had killed his father as well after being abused, and it stood to reason that perhaps this was the answer. The problem here is that while on TV it might have been seen as a spur of the moment and even called a case of self-preservation, it was later found that Joseph had been planning this act for days, which made it premeditated and therefore an inexcusable crime. Some might want to argue, perhaps saying that Joseph had to overcome his fear of his father to make this happen. But four days is long enough to come up with another solution or to possibly call the police, or anything that might be better than cold-blooded murder. Again, there are plenty of people who would argue that a noted and unrepentant white supremacist didn’t deserve any better, but the fact is that such an issue could have been handled in a much different way that would have seen Jeffrey behind bars and Joseph free to be with his family. As it is, he was sent to a juvenile detention center for a 10-year sentence. The arguments that might state that the boy did the right thing would be moot, especially since he did admit that this was inspired by something he saw on a TV show.