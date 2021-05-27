'Injecting doubt': How hard-core COVID vaccine deniers could impact the 'moveable middle'
In the video, Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi, dressed in his combat uniform, shifts his weight from foot to foot and glances at a small piece of paper. It’s not clear if “killer vaccine” was included in his speaking notes, but soon after he used those words, Kenderesi acknowledged he would most likely “be in a lot of shit” for urging fellow members of the Canadian Armed Forces to refrain from helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines.www.wetaskiwintimes.com