'Injecting doubt': How hard-core COVID vaccine deniers could impact the 'moveable middle'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How could anything developed this quickly be safe?. For many Americans, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines less than a year after the pandemic began is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism, in turn, is contributing to hesitancy to get the shot — especially among those concerned that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines rely on messenger RNA, or mRNA, to induce protection. This is the first time that any mRNA vaccine has been approved for human use.