Netflix has just announced a new documentary about "one of Ireland's most famous murders".The streaming service will release a three-part series look at the 1996 killing of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork.Titled Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, the docu-series follows the investigation into the "brutal" killing, which lasted for more than 25 years.The truth behind Sophie's killing became a "national obsession" in both Ireland and France.Netflix's new documentary will feature commentary from Sophie's family, including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, as well as those involved in the investigation.Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix this month here.Sophie: A Murder in West Cork will be released on 30 June.