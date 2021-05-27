Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Estate of Thomas McGill Gives $1.14 Million to UAMS Department of Otolaryngology

By Benjamin Waldrum
uams.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $1.14 million gift from the estate of Thomas McGill for the Department of Otolaryngology in the College of Medicine. UAMS will honor McGill by creating an endowed chair in his name, said...

news.uams.edu
