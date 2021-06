Clubhouse opened a new way of communication that goes beyond statuses, tweets and photos. Giving people the ability to connect through live audio conversations, Clubhouse rose to fame and soon after its clones followed. Twitter was among those who came up with Clubhouse-rival and called it Spaces, which has gained immense popularity since its debut earlier this month. And it looks like both Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces have grown favourite in two southern states. Kerala picks Clubhouse while Tamil Nadu sides with Twitter Spaces.