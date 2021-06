CW: Humility! — We can tell you from our personal experience as entrepreneurs that things won’t always go the way you think they will, and you need to be ready for it. Food in particular is an intimate, personal area — people eat it, and they have strong feelings that can range from complimentary to negative and emotional. You need to be willing to hear feedback, ask questions, and adapt. This can be particularly tough if your food project is a labor of love, as many are, but staying open and humble will get you through.