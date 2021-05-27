Where to visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins in Fortnite Season 6

The week-long Legendary Quest for Week 10 of Fortnite Season 6 tasks players with finding and using Shockwave Grenades and Hop Floppers. As players approach the end of Fortnite Season 6, they are likely to be searching for ways to boost their seasonal XP, and Legendary Quests can be one potential solution. Both Epic and Legendary Quests in Fortnite are added weekly, but the Epic Quests can be completed any time during the season. Legendary Quests have a time limit of exactly one week. Fortnite Legendary Quests consist of a single activity players must perform in five stages, called Tiers, with each stage usually increasing in difficulty or quantity. Legendary Quests reward large chunks of XP each time players clear a Tier: 35,000 XP for clearing the first Tier, and 24,500 XP for each of the remaining four Tiers. During Week 10 of Fortnite Season 6, players can complete a Legendary Quest to get about 8 minutes airborne using two jump-modification loot items.