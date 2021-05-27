Where to visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins in Fortnite Season 6

In celebration of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale, Epic will do anything to get people to visit their storefront. One of the ways they did that is by giving away NBA 2K21 for free. The other one, which we think is more effective for the younger folks out there, is by releasing a PC-only skin on Fortnite. Exactly, the Ruby Shadows Skin is a PC-only skin, which requires you to log in to the Epic Games Store and get exposed to the storefront’s tempting Mega Sale. Indeed, if you’re a console player, you better install Fortnite on your PC already if you want this skin. How do you get the Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite, exactly? Read on.