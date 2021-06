As of June 15th 2021, Portugal is open to non-essential travel for US nationals. Traveling to Portugal is now possible as we currently meet the necessary conditions to welcome back US nationals safely. To ensure that traveling through the country is perfectly safe and unforgettable, Portugal invites travelers to follow a set of rules and measures that are in place in our destination such as mandatory use of facemask, alcohol consumption in public spaces will continue to be prohibited (except restaurants and terraces), and some commercial establishments and tourist attractions will continue to have restrictive opening hours (especially shopping centers) and limited capacity (namely restaurants and other closed spaces).