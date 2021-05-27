Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos sets July 5 as date he’s stepping down from Amazon

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsHqY_0aDIbKg700

Jeff Bezos has announced he will be stepping away from Amazon as its CEO on July 5. The date has a connection to the company.

Bezos said Amazon was incorporated on July 5, 1994.

“We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me, the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago,” Bezos said, according to CNBC.

The founder will become the company’s executive chair and will hand over the CEO position to Andy Jassy, the current head of Amazon Web Services. Jassy has been with the company for 24 years, CNN reported.

Amazon announced in February that Bezos would be stepping down but didn’t give an exact date, CNN reported.

He’s expected to focus on other initiatives including the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and Amazon Day 1 Fund, CNBC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
365
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Amazon Web Services#Cnn#Stepping Down#Ceo#July#Cnbc#Cnn#The Bezos Earth Fund#Blue Origin#The Washington Post#Amazon Day 1 Fund#Company#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
RetailKITV.com

A buyer paid 28 million dollars to go to space with Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Vacation rental giants Airbnb and Vrbo are cracking down on properties that frequently host raucous parties. The companies are co-developing a "Community integrity program" to identify problem properties — and share the information with each other, they said in a release. When Airbnb boots a certain property — Vrbo, which...
Aerospace & Defenseretailcrowd.co.uk

Amazon leader Jeff Bezos goes into space

Barrier Jeff BezosTens of billions of dollars for her have divorced his wife, Mackenzie ScottWho, though, is considered the richest man in the world. billion dollar CEO, Elon MuskSimilarly, he founded his own space research company, while under the name Musk SpaceX The spacecraft is already scheduled to leave the International Space Station with a slight exaggeration, blue origin It will only launch its first spacecraft in July of this year, which humans will also travel on.
Aerospace & Defenseinterviewtimes.net

Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

Jeff Bezos is one of the most famous industrialists in the world. The first manned space flight of his own company, Blue Origin, will be launched next month. Bezos said on Instagram on Monday morning that he, his brother and the winner of the ongoing auction, will be aboard the Blue New spacecraft’s “New Shekhar” spacecraft, which will start on July 20.
Aerospace & Defenseohionewstime.com

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his brother go to space on a Blue Origin flight on July 20-Technology News, Firstpost

Jeff Bezos is ready to travel to space as his company Blue Origin launches its first passenger transport mission on July 20th. An Amazon billionaire announced in an Instagram post on Monday, June 7th that his brother Mark would fly. The launch is scheduled for about two weeks after he resigned as CEO of Amazon.com Inc. In early May, the Space Organization announced that it was preparing to carry the first passengers on New Shepard capsules.
Aerospace & Defensespacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Amazon CEO, Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos Will Travel to Space on Blue Origin Rocket July 20

(FOX NEWS) – Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he will travel to space next month on his company Blue Origin’s first passenger flight. Bezos will be joined by his brother, Mark, and an auction winner on the flight scheduled for July 20. They will fill three of the six seats on New Shepard’s first crewed suborbital flight, traveling to an altitude of more than 340,000 feet.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheWrap

Jeff Bezos to Fly Into Space on July 20

Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he will fly into space on July 20 as part of the first crewed flight of the New Shepard. The New Shepard is the rocket ship manufactured by his company, Blue Origin. “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,”...
Aerospace & DefenseHuffingtonPost

Jeff Bezos Announces He's Going To Space

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he’s going to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a rocket made by his company Blue Origin. Bezos ― the richest person in the world with a net worth over $200 billion ― will be joined on the flight by his younger brother, Mark Bezos.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Bezos says he will be on Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight in July

June 7 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday that he plans to go on the first passenger spaceflight of his company Blue Origin this summer. Bezos, one of the world's richest people, will go with his brother Mark Bezos on the flight with the yet-to-be-determined winner of an auction on New Shepard's first tourist flight on July 20, the company announced Monday.
Aerospace & Defenseimumedia.com

Jeff Bezo’s To Take Inaugural Trip To Space July 20th

Technology is amazingly scary yet mesmerizing at the same time. The fact that human space flight is now available for the right price is wild. Jeff Bezos started a space flight company Blue Origin after years of hard work on July 20th the inaugural flight will launch. Bezos and his brother will be onboard the 11-minute flight along with one other lucky winner. Bezos made the announcement earlier today on Instagram.
Aerospace & DefenseFortune

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is going to space. What will the ‘overview effect’ inspire in him?

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. As it hurtled out of the solar system on Valentine's Day in 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft turned on its camera one last time to snap a photo of the world it left behind. The image came to be known as the Pale Blue Dot, a moniker bestowed by the astronomer Carl Sagan. If you have not seen the image, or listened to Sagan's awe-inspiring, timeless description of our planet as "a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam," go ahead and do so.