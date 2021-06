Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner revealed where they stand with Jordyn Woods after their former friend had a tryst with Tristan Thompson. The Good American co-founder opened up about the scandal on Andy Cohen’s second part of his “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain” reunion, saying she hasn’t spoken to Woods since the fallout but added, “I think she’s doing really well in her personal life.”