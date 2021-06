With the popularity of social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and others, vlogging has sprung forth into the limelight as hundreds of thousands of people stream their daily lives online. From cooking, hanging out with friends to traveling, vlogging has allowed people to share their passion with the world. If you are planning to enter the vlogosphere or if you want to take it to the next level, you will need to invest some money into proper equipment. Vlogging requires a camera as well as accessories such as a tripod mount, suction cups and more. Some of the popular vlogging categories are beauty and makeup, gaming, food, fitness, travel, and tech reviews. In this review, we will be taking a look at some of the best vlogging gear in the market today for purchase.