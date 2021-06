We recognize self-driving cars in cartoons about the future, but now they are a part of our reality. While completely self-driving vehicles have yet to reach the market, many contain technology for self-driving elements. As more and more cars with self-driving features populate the roadways, there is an increasing question of liability in the event of a car accident. While the technology is new on self-driving cars, an experienced personal injury attorney knows that most self-driving vehicles still require human supervision for safe operation. If you were injured by a self driving car, look for a car accident lawyer near you that offers a free consultation.