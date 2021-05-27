27 Reasons to Try Almond Nails Right Now
Next time you head for a manicure, consider trying almond nails. While there's a lot of pressure placed on choosing a polish color, selecting a nail shape is just as, if not more, important when it comes to setting the vibe of your mani. Round is classic, square is statement-making, and stiletto is daring. Almond-shaped nails, with the oval silhouette of their namesake, have the best of all three. They're stylish and modern, and have a touch of edge thanks to their slightly pointed tip.www.glamour.com