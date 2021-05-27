Ransomware extortion attacks now commonplace

Hours-long lines at the pump, gas stations that ran dry, and images of people hoarding gas in jerry cans, across multiple Eastern states, dominated the news last week. The cyberattack that crippled Colonial Pipeline Co.’s operations seemed reminiscent of dystopian science fiction. The Colonial pipeline, the largest in the nation, extends 5,500 miles from Houston to the Northeast and provides up to 2.5 million barrels of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel each day. Some 45 percent of the gas and diesel fuel consumed on the East Coast comes via the pipeline. The shutdown halted fuel deliveries and lead to widespread panic buying by consumers.