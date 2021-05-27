Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ransomware extortion attacks now commonplace

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRansomware extortion attacks have become so common and effective that the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has classified the threat as among the most potent out there. A new report from NCA states that the pandemic drove everyone online, including criminals. To commit crimes at scale and avoid detection, criminals increasingly used emerging technologies, the NCA says, adding that ransomware attacks increased in both frequency and impact.

www.itproportal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Online Criminals#Online Fraud#Organized Crime#Nca#Nsa#Ransomware Attacks#Crimes#Fraud Losses#Stolen Data#Money Laundering#Illegal Commodities#Law Enforcement#Detection#Cryptocurrency#Commit#Businesses#Emerging Technologies#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Crypto
Related
Industryuconn.edu

Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack a Warning of Infrastructure’s Vulnerability

Hours-long lines at the pump, gas stations that ran dry, and images of people hoarding gas in jerry cans, across multiple Eastern states, dominated the news last week. The cyberattack that crippled Colonial Pipeline Co.’s operations seemed reminiscent of dystopian science fiction. The Colonial pipeline, the largest in the nation, extends 5,500 miles from Houston to the Northeast and provides up to 2.5 million barrels of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel each day. Some 45 percent of the gas and diesel fuel consumed on the East Coast comes via the pipeline. The shutdown halted fuel deliveries and lead to widespread panic buying by consumers.
Public SafetyCSO

DDoS attacks: Stronger than ever and increasingly used for extortion

Ransomware has taken center stage in the cybercrime ecosystem, causing over $1 billion in losses last year around the world and earning criminals hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. At the same time, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which have also traditionally been used to extort businesses, returned in force. Ransomware groups are even using them to put additional pressure on their victims.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Betenbough Companies victim of ransomware attack

LUBBOCK, TX – Russian cybercriminals targeted and victimized local company, Betenbough Companies, resulting in a system breach on May 3. These criminals acted in a similar manner to those that held the Colonial Pipeline’s system for ransom and have attempted to strongarm Betenbough Companies with similar tactics. On May 15,...
Public SafetyZDNet

Asia division of cyber insurance company AXA hit with ransomware attack

One of the world's biggest cyber insurance companies, AXA, was hit with a ransomware attack at its offices in Asia this weekend by noted ransomware gang Avaddon. In a statement to ZDNet, a spokesperson for AXA Partners said a targeted ransomware attack disrupted their IT operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. Certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia in Thailand has been accessed, the spokesperson explained, but there was no evidence any other data was accessed.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

School districts struggle to defend against rising ransomware attacks

Cyber criminals are stepping up their efforts to hack into vulnerable school districts, often launching ransomware attacks like the kind that shut down the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month. The number of cyberattacks targeting schools has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, jumping almost 20 percent in 2020 compared with the...
Visalia, CAFresno Business Journal

Visalia Unified announces ransomware attack, IT outages

Visalia Unified School District announced in a press release Tuesday it was the victim of a ransomware attack and is experiencing outages of their IT systems. The press release stated many IT systems will be offline until further notice, but VUSD has reported the attack to local and federal law enforcement and is working with a cyber security company to restore normal operations.
Public Safetymasslawyersweekly.com

Cybersecurity lawyers: ‘no good options’ for victims of ransomware attacks

With the recent shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, which distributes much of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, cybersecurity attorneys have few words of comfort for businesses that become victims of ransomware attacks, seeing a road ahead fraught with uncertainty. “There are no good options,” says Adam J. Bookbinder of Boston’s Choate, Hall & Stewart. “There’s ...
Public Safetyavast.com

Protect against ransomware attacks using Avast Cloud Backup

Having an effective backup and restore plan in place is the simplest solution against ransomware attacks. In mid-May 2021, the eastern part of the United States faced major gasoline shortages as a result of a ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline. This isn’t the first major ransomware attack to disrupt people’s...
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

Insurance giant AXA victim of ransomware attack

Insurance giant AXA S.A. has been hit by a massive ransomware attack, just days after announcing that it would no longer cover damage from that class of cyberattack in France. According to Reuters, French insurer AXA said on Sunday that the cyberattack has targeted its Asia Assistance division, impacting IT operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

The state of enterprise preparedness for ransomware attacks

In the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline attack, ISACA polled more than 1,200 members in the United States and found that 84 percent of respondents believe ransomware attacks will become more prevalent in the second half of 2021. The Colonial Pipeline incident caused massive disruptions to gasoline distribution in parts...
Fraud Crimessecurityboulevard.com

The Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack: Everything We Know

Throughout the week of May 10, 2021, headlines thrived on the havoc a ransomware attack against Colonial Pipelines wrought across the United States. As people rushed to gas stations, some filling plastic bags with gasoline, the federal government declared a state of emergency. As ransomware continues to plague public and private organizations, taking a deep dive into the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack provides insight into how these attacks work.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Profiling a Currently Active High-Profile Cybercriminals Portfolio of Ransomware-Themed Extortion Email Addresses – Part Three

Shipping them while they’re hot. Continuing the “Profiling a Currently Active High-Profile Cybercriminals Portfolio of Ransomware-Themed Extortion Email Addresses – Part Two” including “Exposing Protonmail and Tutanota’s Illicit Abuse by Ransomware Gangs – A Compilation of Currently Active Ransomware-Themed Email Addresses” including “Profiling a Currently Active High-Profile Cybercriminals Portfolio of Ransomware-Themed Extortion Email Addresses” series I’ve decided to share yet another recently obtained using Technical Collection portfolio of currently active personal email addresses belonging to currently active lone ransomware users including ransomware gangs with the idea to assist U.S Law Enforcement on its way to track down and prosecute the cybercriminals behind these campaigns.
AccidentsComputer Weekly

Exagrid pays $2.6m to Conti ransomware attackers

Backup appliance supplier ExaGrid has paid a $2.6m ransom to cyber criminals that targeted the company with Conti ransomware. The ransom was paid in the form of 50.75 bitcoins on 13 May, according to information gained by ComputerWeekly.com’s French sister publication LeMagIT. Accession to the ransomware attacker’s demands was made...
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

Data Breach Culprits: Phishing and Ransomware Dominate

Phishing, ransomware and unauthorized access continue to be the leading cyber causes of violations of data protection rules and personal data breaches, Britain's privacy watchdog reports. The Information Commissioner's Office, which enforces the country's data protection laws, including compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation, says it received 2,425 reports...
Fraud CrimesThe Hacker News

DarkSide Ransomware Gang Extorted $90 Million from Several Victims in 9 Months

DarkSide, the hacker group behind the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack earlier this month, received $90 million in bitcoin payments following a nine-month ransomware spree, making it one of the most profitable cybercrime groups. "In total, just over $90 million in bitcoin ransom payments were made to DarkSide, originating from 47...
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Biden Tackles Cybersecurity After String of Ransomware Attacks

After a ransomware attack targeted the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline in early May, triggering panic-buying among consumers and fuel shortages throughout the Southeast, President Biden issued an executive order on May 10 aimed at improving cybersecurity. “The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public...