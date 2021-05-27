Ransomware extortion attacks now commonplace
Ransomware extortion attacks have become so common and effective that the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has classified the threat as among the most potent out there. A new report from NCA states that the pandemic drove everyone online, including criminals. To commit crimes at scale and avoid detection, criminals increasingly used emerging technologies, the NCA says, adding that ransomware attacks increased in both frequency and impact.www.itproportal.com