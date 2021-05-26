newsbreak-logo
What is ‘Uberduck.AI’? TikTok text-to-speech gets viral hack

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok’s latest changes to the text-to-speech feature has creators on the app outraged, but some have decided a new version of the feature is even better than the original. TikTokers have made their feelings known about the decision to change the popular text-to-speech feature to sound less like a monotone robot and more like an extremely enthusiastic woman, totally changing the subtle comedic effects that the feature originally gave.

Kanye West
Person
Eminem
#Hack#Robot#Tiktokers#Voice Actor#Celebrity Videos#Tiktokers#Millin#Rick Morty#Tiktok Videos#Tool#Feature#Translations#Famous Youtubers#Acoustics Research Body#Rappers#Speech#Instructions#The Backyardigans#Discord
