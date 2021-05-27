Cancel
Washington County, RI

Guida C. Schmedinghoff

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuida Cole Schmedinghoff passed away on May 18, 2021 at South County Hospital after a brief illness. Guida grew up as the oldest of eight children in Perryville, Missouri. At 17, she lied about her age in order to get a job with the FBI in Washington, DC. She later met the love of her life, Richard Schmedinghoff, at a dance at the Air Force Base in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1964, they embraced the unknown and moved to Turkey with their three children. Their adventures continued with moves to California and Pittsburgh, Pa., until eventually settling in West Kingston, RI.

