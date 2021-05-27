Chemo Buddies New Wig Shop Offers Free Wigs to Cancer Patients

We have so many great rescues and shelters for the homeless animals in our community, but this story right out of Evansville Animal Control really made my day. One look at the photos above and you can see how much they really helped this sweet Boxer out. Evansville Animal Control works hard to help the animals that come through their doors. They have the Spirit Medical Fund which helps them care for sick or injured animals. Back in March a boxer named Zazu came into Evansville Animal Control, severely neglected. Thanks to the Spirit Medical Fund Zazu was able to get the help she needed and on May 13th, Animal Control posted the following to Facebook: