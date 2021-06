In case you're wondering if anyone out there ships Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker even more than you, say hi to Kourtney's BFF Addison Rae. Addison spoke about her relationship with Kourt (and Kourt's super PDA-y relationship with Travis) to Rollacoaster magazine (via The Daily Mail), saying "She's included me in so much and has given me great support in navigating through some of the new experiences I'm having." (Reminder: Addison skyrocketed to fame after becoming popular on TikTok, and now she's a casual actress and singer.)