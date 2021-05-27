Tip of the Week: Help Your Body and Mind Work Together
It is human nature to try to figure out what went wrong when you miss a shot on the tennis court. Most of us would be better off approaching things a different way. The first step is to identify if the miss was caused by the opponent hitting a good shot. If this is the case, it is best just to move on and remind yourself of a couple of basics: keeping your eye on the ball and continuing to be ready for the ball to come back.longislandtennismagazine.com