Erin E. Durfee

Erin Elizabeth Durfee, 53, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021 in her home after a long illness. She was the mother of Carlin Richard Durfee, 25. Erin was born on March 31, 1968 in Narragansett, Rhode Island, where she resided for the entirety of her life. She attended Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts and Narragansett High School in Rhode Island, the Community College of Rhode Island. She had various jobs, one of which was a certified nurse’s aide at the Scallop Shell Nursing Home. She also worked at her family’s restaurant, George’s of Galilee over the course of many years.