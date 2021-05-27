Ryan Reynolds addresses his “lifelong” battle with anxiety: “I know I’m not alone”

Bodyguarding is a dangerous line of work, and unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, he seems to continue to be the right man for the job. This summer, Reynolds will return to the action of The Hitman's Bodyguard for a high-octane sequel called The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. While the first film revolved around Reynolds' character Bryce protecting a dangerous hitman named Darius (Samuel L. Jackson), this new entry shifts the focus to Darius' wife, played by Salma Hayek. Of course things become more difficult just as Bryce is trying to get out of the bodyguarding game for good.