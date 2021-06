Above: Abby Walsh #9 takes aim. Walsh scored three goals for the Avengers. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com). The girls of EG improve to 2-1-0 with an impressive win over Cumberland by a score of 15 to 1 Friday. EG was simply faster and had better ball-handling skills – it was clear EG has spent a lot of time on both passing and setting up plays. They were patient and moved the ball around the perimeter until someone was free to take the shot.