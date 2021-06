BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman will appear Friday on a national television program looking to score an investment deal for her invention: stretch shoe laces. Jamie Montz will appear on “Shark Tank,” the long-running ABC program where entrepreneurs look to build their businesses by persuading one or more business tycoons to invest in their companies. The show will air in Idaho Falls from 7 to 8 p.m. on KIFI-TV, Channel 8.