‘Friends' Reunion Special Premiering On HBO Max Today

Mare of Easttown fans were gearing up for the finale tonight. But, they were surprised to see HBO Max down as they all settled in. This is not uncommon in the streaming age. (Does anyone remember the wild times trying to watch the latter half of WandaVision?) Unlike the MCU faithful, the patience is wearing thin among some users, who flocked to the service to voice their displeasure at the development. HBO Max has another big hit on its hands as the service continued to develop original shows that bring in the viewership. Earlier this week, Brad Wilson, head of growth and revenue for the streaming platform spoke to Cheddar News about how this has become their strategy.