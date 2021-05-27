Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure...

By NPR News
wfuv.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy — A group of Senate Republicans has unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

