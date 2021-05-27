Olympic Shooting Trials conclude on Fort Benning

Alexy broke down his performances at the YMCA Festival and how his training has been affected in the last year due to the COVID pandemic Current photo via Jack Alexy. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.