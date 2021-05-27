Cancel
Replace Your Couch With This Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road

By Joe Tilleli
The Inventory
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road (Pre-Order) | $120 | Entertainment Earth. It’s time to start prioritizing what you need in your apartment. First thing’s first, you need this Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road. This puppy has 8ft of track though. Do you really need that couch still? Just sit on the floor and race your friends Mario and King Boo down this beautiful multicolored raceway. The track is also fully customizable with curved and straight pieces so you can fit it precisely to the spot your couch used to be.

