Almost all developers believe open source is the future

The OpenBSD project has been migrating away from obselete versions of the GNU Compiler Collection to the Clang compiler. The migration allows for more modern standards and bug fixes than what was available in older versions of the GNU Compiler. Frederic Cambus presents some history behind the compiler migration along with the current state of progress. "For most of the 2010s, the OpenBSD base system has been stuck with GCC 4.2.1. It was released in July 2007, imported into the OpenBSD source tree in October 2009, and became the default compiler on the amd64, i386, hppa, sparc64, socppc and macppc platforms in OpenBSD 4.8, released in November 2010. As specified in the commit message during import, this is the last version released under the GPLv2 license. OpenBSD was not the only operating system sticking to GCC 4.2.1 for licensing reasons, FreeBSD did the same, and Mac OS X as well. As a general rule, and this is not OpenBSD specific, being stuck with old compilers is problematic for several reasons."