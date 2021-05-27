Cancel
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Are Taking ‘Baby Steps’ With Wedding Planning After ‘Perfect’ Proposal

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 18 days ago

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are still on cloud nine after getting engaged, but the Bachelor Nation couple are gearing up to start planning their perfect day.

“From what I’ve heard from friends and family is [there have still been issues] getting the right venue at the right time because so many weddings have been delayed from COVID,” Tartick, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his “Trading Secrets” podcast, adding that the pair are taking “baby steps” when it comes to planning. “Let’s take one step at a time and the first step is going to be getting our wedding planner. After the wedding planner, we’ll have to lock in a venue and a location, and then a time. But we just have to wait to see, you know, what the wedding planner suggests and we’re going through that process now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbPDE_0aDIZOCl00
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The former banker proposed to the season 11 Bachelorette, 35, earlier this month after more than two years of dating.

“It has been the best, like, two to three weeks of my life since [the proposal],” Tartick, who popped the question while pretending to record an episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, gushed to Us. “One of the things I really wanted to do was to surprise her. I know Kaitlyn loves to be surprised. And so that was one of my true goals to genuinely surprise her. And her reaction was absolutely perfect. It was the most Kaitlyn reaction.”

Tartick and Bristowe’s family, friends and fans were able to see the moment play out since she records the video for her podcast episodes.

“It was a moment we’ll have forever and we’ll cherish forever,” he continued. “It was a perfect day start to finish and one that we’ll have forever and I’m so glad. When you are planning something that is intimate and so meaningful, your biggest fear is that it won’t go to plan. And everything really worked out so well. And I’m so happy about it. And it was, I think, we could both say it was the best day of our lives.”

Tartick tackles a series of financial topics on his new Dear Media podcast — and the monetary details of planning a wedding aren’t off-limits for upcoming episodes.

“The wedding industry is a whole discussion of finance — the whole planning process, and the ring buying process, which is something that we’ll cover on ‘Trading Secrets’ because, boy oh boy, there are some trading secrets for that industry,” he told Us. “For me, one thing I have said, from the day I ever started thinking about my wedding was that I would love a DJ [and] a live band. I want a big celebration; I want to enjoy it and I want to have a good time. I want to be dancing all night with the Dancing With the Stars champion and have so much fun.”

Bristowe, for her part, revealed on Sunday, May 23, that the twosome “feel so celebrated” and “so loved” after celebrating their engagement.

“The last 2 weeks have been pure magic,” she gushed via Instagram before asking her followers for help. “Starting wedding planning this week!! WHAT SHOULD OUR WEDDING HASHTAG BE???”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

