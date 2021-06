The Rusk Eagles punched their ticket to the 4A state baseball championship game with a semi-final victory over the Sinton Pirates by a final score of 6 - 3. Sinton brought an impressive 33 - 4 record into the game compared to Rusk's 27 - 7 record. All the hype just prior to the game had Sinton as a favorite to win. In speaking with Rusk's Coach Ross McMurry prior to the 4:00 pm first pitch, he acknowledged the Sinton was a good team. He felt confident in his team's abilities to defeat the Pirates behind the strong arm of J. D. Thompson and the Eagles strong offensive bats. His prediction was the winner would be the team who makes the least mistakes and he felt comfortable about his team's chances.