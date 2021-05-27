Nivalis announced, is a slice-of-life sim set in the Cloudpunk universe

Horizon Forbidden West is set six months after the events of the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn, and it's taking players to a new location. If you haven't seen or read much about the game, it's taking PS4 and PS5 players to the west coast. So far, we haven't seen much of its map, which is said to be a bit bigger than the map of the first game. What we have seen is the game's take on what a post-apocalyptic San Francisco looks like, and it looks great, though all players can talk about right now is the design of Aloy.