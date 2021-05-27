Nivalis announced, is a slice-of-life sim set in the Cloudpunk universe
Cloudpunk developer Ion Lands just released a large DLC for that game, but its universe is about to get even more expansive. Nivalis, an upcoming slice-of-life sim that takes place in the same universe as Cloudpunk, has been announced. No release date is currently available, but the team is hard at work at taking the look and feel of its other work and applying it to a completely different type of experience. I love seeing game worlds fleshed out like this, and I was very impressed by the look and feel of the previous game, so this one seems worth keeping an eye on.www.pcinvasion.com