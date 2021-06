As we slowly approach the end of the school year, I find myself looking back not only on the past few months, but the past few school years. While taking my trip down memory lane, I came up with this week’s prompt – books we all, or at least most of us, had to read for school. Now, most students do not usually enjoy being forced to read a book for school. Many would much rather just read it for fun. For whatever reason being forced to read often takes away much of the enjoyment. Regardless, I think we still have a few books that we liked reading for school. So, this week I’m going to discuss a few of my personal favorites that I read in high school.