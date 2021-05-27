Interview: How To Look Natural in Photos

An Interview between Zak R. Dimitrov, Beata Bartecka, and Łukasz Rusznica regarding their book How to Look Natural in Photos Palm* Studios and OPT. How to Look Natural in Photos is a functional, yet very aesthetically pleasing book. It examines the way photography operates as a mechanism and a tool for recording when used by nefarious forces and political regimes. It suggests violence and malicious intentions while unveiling a photograph’s characteristic that is often forgotten in the fine art world – being a document. The book is a hefty tome containing well over 100 images and some long, detailed texts providing further information and context. Some of the images contain marks on their surface while others are pristine, but they all have a slightly dark undertone – if a photograph depicts a person, it does not bode well for them as it means they are under surveillance of the Polish state. The book is published by PALM* Studios and OPT, 2021.