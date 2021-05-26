Target Exclusive Edition of Star Wars: The High Republic – The Rising Storm

During the Star Wars presentation during Disney Investor’s Day, a slew of new projects were revealed by Lucasfilm. Fans are worried that one of them is in trouble after a new report about Dave Filoni being promoted. Rangers of the New Republic is not currently in production, despite it being one of ten new series projects announced for Disney+. However, this may not be what it seems, especially since the furor over Filoni’s promotion came from some webmaster at Skywalker Ranch finally getting around to updating the Star Wars website. And, it’s also given the outrage grifters on YouTube something to gripe about.