newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Target Exclusive Edition of Star Wars: The High Republic – The Rising Storm

By Steve Galloway
jedinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCavan Scott’s Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm novel arrives on June 29th, and Target have an exclusive edition of the book which features an exclusive cover and a poster. The heroes of the High Republic era return to face a shattered peace and a fearsome foe, following...

www.jedinews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cavan Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroes Of The Storm#Target#Amazon Com#Amazon Co Uk#Starlight Beacon#Exclusive#June 29th#Poster#Worlds#Book#Forbidden Planet#Unity#Chancellor Lina Soh#Face#High Republic#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesfanthatracks.com

Star Wars Xtra: Weekend Edition 19

WELCOME to Star Wars Xtra: Weekly Edition. Star Wars Xtra. Star Wars Then. Star Wars Now. Star Wars Forever. Star Wars Xtra’s Jason Gaylord is here with all the news from our favourite galaxy!. Star Wars Celebration 2022 / The Bad Batch Episode 3 / Happy Birthday to the maker,...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Star Wars Republic Commando Version 1.0.2 Live

Aspyr has announced that the long-awaited update for Star Wars Republic Commando is now live for Nintendo Switch players. The Version 1.0.2 update fixes frame rate issues which players and the team have encountered, so they have made a number of behind the scenes changes and optimisations regarding the issues. The team also says that they have also fixed the bugged key inputs. Here’s the patch notes direct from the developers:
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars Cosplay: ‘Star Wars – The Old Republic’s Darth Maul Strikes Again with Star Wars Fan Film

EA is known for its partnerships with amazing cosplayers for their game releases, and today we’re paying tribute to this elusive Sith Lord with these Darth Maul Cosplays!. There are few cosplayers out there with more skill for capturing the exact likeness of the characters they portray. Maul Cosplay has wowed us for years, playing every strong, dynamic character in the books. Not only does he partner with incredible photographers to show off his work, but he has also partnered with multiple game companies to create official shoots to market their releases.
TV Seriesgeekfeed.com

Star Wars: Has Rangers of the New Republic Been Cancelled?

When Lucasfilm had announced a bunch of different shows coming to Disney+ like Ahsoka and Visions, one other series that was announced was something called Rangers of the New Republic, and it would have focused on Gina Carano’s ex-rebel trooper Cara Dune. With Carano getting fired by Lucasfilm though, it looks like Rangers has been put on hold.
MoviesA.V. Club

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

It can safely be said that the first quarter of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been a game of pit stops. Of course, when you’re an outlaw clone unit on the lam from a newly-forged Empire looking to put the kibosh on all manner of clones—and they apparently have unfathomable plans for your new clone charge who is definitely more than what she appears to be—leap-frogging from one planet to the next just to get a little breathing room would seem essential. Not to mention exhausting.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

What Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals About the Rise of the Empire

Sometimes it seems like every inch of territory in the Star Wars galaxy has been explored. From the fate of the Jedi after Order 66 to every minute detail of the Galactic Civil War, the franchise has always been interested in tracing and expanding its own history. That tradition continues...
Moviescomicyears.com

Rangers Of The New Republic Not In Production, What That Means For Star Wars

During the Star Wars presentation during Disney Investor’s Day, a slew of new projects were revealed by Lucasfilm. Fans are worried that one of them is in trouble after a new report about Dave Filoni being promoted. Rangers of the New Republic is not currently in production, despite it being one of ten new series projects announced for Disney+. However, this may not be what it seems, especially since the furor over Filoni’s promotion came from some webmaster at Skywalker Ranch finally getting around to updating the Star Wars website. And, it’s also given the outrage grifters on YouTube something to gripe about.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Star Wars "Rangers Of The New Republic" Gets Axed & Fans Wonder Why

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni gave the Star Wars franchise new life when they created The Mandalorian. The series gave a western feel to the Star Wars world, and made fans fall in love with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). Last year, Disney revealed that there would be several The Mandalorian spin-off shows coming, with one of them being Rangers of the New Republic. The show was allegedly going to star Gina Carano, who was infamously fired after making controversial comments on Twitter.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Star Wars: Republic Commando’s major performance patch now available

A beloved squad-based FPS from 2005, the remaster of Star Wars: Republic Commando was initially a welcomed addition to the Nintendo Switch library last month. Unfortunately, its launch wasn’t perfect and the game suffered from some technical issues. The big one being an inconsistent framerate, as detailed in our review written by Bryan Finch.
ComicsStarWars.com

It’s a Trap! in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 – Exclusive Preview

Darth Vader seems to be made to suffer. It’s his lot in life. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 — part of Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters, which explores Boba Fett’s journey to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back — the formidable Sith Lord limps back to Coruscant to be restored to his full mechanical majesty once more by the grace of his master, Darth Sidious.
MoviesStarWars.com

Bell Zettifar is at War with His Emotions in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm – Exclusive Excerpt

Padawan Bell Zettifar has lost his master. Now he must face one of the greatest challenges of being a Jedi: remaining in control of his emotions. In StarWars.com’s exclusive new excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic novel by Cavan Scott, we find Bell still reeling from the disappearance of Loden Greatstorm.
Moviestechadvisor.com

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic news, rumours and release date

When will Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic air?. Disney hasn’t yet confirmed a release date for Rangers of the New Republic. However, based off of release dates for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3, we suspect that Rangers of the New Republic will arrive either in 2022 or 2023.
Comicsthedirect.com

Star Wars Teases X-Files Influence In New High Republic Mini-Series Comic

In just over a month, the next wave of Star Wars: The High Republic content well land in this galaxy. The massive Lucasfilm Publishing initiative launched in January, and Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi quickly found its way onto the New York Times' Bestsellers list. That story was shortly followed by Claudia Gray's young adult novel, Into the Dark, Justina Ireland's A Test of Courage, and Marvel and IDW's ongoing comic series from Cavan Scott and Daniel José Older, respectively.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Launches New Star Wars High Republic Comic, Trail Of Shadows

Bleeding Cool noted that IDW was launching a new Star Wars: High Republic series alongside their original High Republic Adventures series. And now it appears that Marvel Comics is doing the same. With Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail Of Shadows by Daniel José Older and David Wachter debuts this October. The noir-style mystery will unfold after the shocking events of the Republic Fair and introduce new key HIGH REPUBLIC players such as Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor, two detectives tasked with uncovering the source of a strange new threat that could bring darkness to the Jedi Order's golden age. The story will directly tie into the events of other HIGH REPUBLIC sagas, including the upcoming new Cavan Scott novel The Rising Storm. "There are so many weird and terrifying threads to unravel here, and David Wachter's excellent art fits the mood, urgency, and depth of this story perfectly," says Older. "I am beyond excited to be working on this thrilling, creepy, delightful story." Variant cover below by artist Ario Anindito and designs run below.