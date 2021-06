One of the most notable on-air presences during HBO’s 45-year run in boxing was Jim Lampley, who served as host and blow-by-blow announcer of their famed World Championship Boxing franchise for almost 30 years. Lampley was the face of boxing on HBO for many, and his teary signoff on their final broadcast in December 2018 was quite the moment. And while many others associated with HBO’s boxing coverage have popped up on other boxing broadcasts in the last few years, Lampley (age 72) really hasn’t. That’s now going to change, though, as he’s signed with Triller Fight Club as their new main play-by-play voice, starting with their June 19 card in Miami. Here’s more on that from Jason Price at Icon vs. Icon: