Barro’s Pizza set to open 2 more restaurants, but lack of employees could slow down expansion

By Brandon Brown
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarro’s Pizza, the Phoenix-based family-owned restaurant chain, has plans to open two more locations in the coming weeks but the business is struggling to find enough people to work at the new locations. "It's a huge predicament we are in," said one company exec.

www.bizjournals.com
