Barro’s Pizza set to open 2 more restaurants, but lack of employees could slow down expansion

San Francisco's reputation as a nightmare of a place to open a restaurant (or retail location) could change, thanks to a proposed new law called First Year Free. Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney are introducing the bill today, in a bid to waive a year's worth of fees that most small businesses have to shell out when opening in the city. That's a whole slew of permits, licenses, inspections, and so on, typically costing upwards of $30,000. (Remember the horrifying tale of the SF man who spent $200,000 and still couldn't get his ice cream shop open?) If passed, the law would work alongside Proposition H, introduced to help speed up the tediously slow pace it takes business owners to get permits in this city. Read all about it here, and cross every appendage in hopes that it gives small businesses some relief. [SF Chronicle]