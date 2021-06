Matt Manning has had a home run ridden start to his 2021 season. Through four starts, he’s already allowed nine long balls, and while many of them were somewhat cheap, there have been plenty of hard contact and deep fly balls as well. Manning is still striking out more than a batter per inning with a nice walk rate, but he really hasn’t had much consistent command of either his curveball or particularly his changeup, putting too much pressure on the fastball.