Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, NC

Thursday marks opening of sports complex

claycountyprogress.com
 14 days ago

Clay County's state-of-the-art baseball and softball complex is ready for its first pitch. The facility will open with a special pregame ceremony at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 27 with the Clay County School Board and the county board of commissioners all taking part in the event. Superintendent Dale Cole made the announcement during the school board meeting on Monday, May 24.

www.claycountyprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hayesville, NC
County
Clay County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Complex#Game Development#Hayesville Primary School#Hes#Hayesville Middle School#Wnc Driving School#Hayesville High#Cherokee Central#Parking#Today#Superintendent Dale Cole#Hayesville Middle Teacher#Middle School Students#Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

WRESTLING: Cherokee participates in tri-school meet at Hayesville

The Cherokee High School varsity wrestling team traveled to Hayesville High School on Thursday, May 13 to participate in a tri-school meet with Hayesville and Rosman. Following are results of Cherokee’s matches on the night per trackwrestling.com:. Cherokee 30 Hayesville 24. 113 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) win by forfeit. 132...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Gamecocks Add Home-and-Home Football Series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar...
Hayesville, NCsky963.com

Beck named the YHC Joseph Wilson Boone, ’31, History Award Recipient

Young Harris College (YHC) graduate Victoria Beck, ’21, of Hayesville, North Carolina, was recently named the Joseph Wilson Boone, ’31, History Award recipient. Each year, faculty members from YHC’s Department of History and Religious Studies select an outstanding history student who demonstrates innovation, scholastic achievement, and dedication to excellence to receive this $250 award. The award was established in honor of Joseph Wilson Boone by his grandson, Clifton Hamner. Boone was a longtime editor and publisher of The Wilkinson County Post in Irwinton, Georgia. He was an honor roll student at Young Harris College, vice president of his class, a member of the intercollegiate debate team, a member of the intramural basketball team, and a member of Phi Chi fraternity. “The history department had little trouble determining this year’s Joseph Wilson Boone recipient,” says Professor of History Dr. Thomas Stearns. “Victoria Beck’s intellectual curiosity, work ethic, positive outlook, and scholarship have been exceptional. Both academically and personally, Victoria has been very much appreciated by the department’s entire faculty.” “I am beyond honored to have been selected to receive the Joseph Wilson Boone History Award,” says Beck. “Dr. Thomas Stearns and Dr. Matthew Byron taught me not only the importance of history but how it still applies in today’s time. Overall, I would not be the person I am today without YHC’s history department.” Beck graduated with a B.A. in history and walked in the 2021 Commencement ceremony.