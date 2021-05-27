Liquid level sensor

The Polytron 8900 ultrasonic gas-leak detector (UGLD) transmitter is an early-warning area monitor for detecting high-pressure gas leaks in outdoor industrial process environments. Thanks to an ultrasonic acoustic sensor, it responds earlier than conventional gas detectors because it registers the sound of leaking gas instead of measuring the concentration of accumulated gas clouds. As gas escapes, leaks are immediately detected in the surrounding area, regardless of the wind direction. Gases that are discharged from compressed gas lines or containers at above 29 lb/in.2 generate both audible and inaudible noises. Industrial noises primarily occur in the audible spectrum. The Polytron 8900 measures in the inaudible ultrasonic range and can therefore detect methane gas leaks of 3.5 oz/s within a radius of approximately 49 ft, even in loud industrial environments. The detector is not affected by environmental influences, such as wind or by background noise, says the company. The Polytron 8900 sensor is designed for use in Class I Div I hazardous areas and certified as SIL2 by TÜV. — Dräger, Inc., Houston.