Liquid level sensor

r744.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel sensor for liquid CO2 and other refrigerants in gas. It is typically used in refrigeration systems and similar applications. The sensor is available in several standard lengths and can be delivered in customized lengths as well from 200 up to 3000mm. The sensor is suitable for liquid refrigerant from -55°C to until the CO2 get transcritical at 31°C and has an IP66 classification.

r744.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

CMOS Sensors

The QIS series of CMOS-based sensors from Gigajot Technology Inc. uses patented sensor architecture and pixel design to achieve low noise and enable accurate detection of individual photons of light. The QIS products are capable of photon counting at room temperature while operating at full speed and achieving high dynamic...
Businesssonyalpharumors.com

Sony shows it’s Osaka sensor fab in video

Brightening up the future through the innovations starting from the Osaka Office. The Osaka Office was launched in April 2020 as a CMOS image sensor design and development base for Sony Semiconductor Solutions. It attracts engineers from the Kansai region and is boosting the company’s abilities to design and develop CMOS image sensors for potential markets such as mobile devices and IoT industries.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Mind the nanogap: Fast and sensitive oxygen gas sensors

Oxygen (O2) is an essential gas not only for us and most other lifeforms, but also for many industrial processes, biomedicine, and environmental monitoring applications. Given the importance of O2 and other gases, many researchers have focused on developing and improving gas-sensing technologies. At the frontier of this evolving field lie modern nanogap gas sensors--devices usually comprised of a sensing material and two conducting electrodes that are separated by a minuscule gap in the order of nanometers (nm), or thousand millionths of a meter. When molecules of specific gases get inside this gap, they electronically interact with the sensing layer and the electrodes, altering measurable electric properties such as the resistance between the electrodes. In turn, this allows one to indirectly measure the concentration of a given gas.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Liquid Wind secures €4M for eFuel

Swedish power-to-fuel developer Liquid Wind has raised €4 million ($4.9) in equity investment for the development of eMethanol production facility. Investors in the Liquid Wind’s first eMethanol production facility include Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Falkor, Haldor Topsoe, Siemens Energy, and Uniper. Liquid Wind will develop and finance facilities to produce...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
ScienceScience Daily

Nanoscale sensors measure elusive water levels in leaves

Water regulation in leaves is vital to a plant's health, affecting its growth and yield, disease susceptibility and drought resistance. A breakthrough technology developed by Cornell University researchers uses nanoscale sensors and fiber optics to measure water status just inside a leaf's surface, where water in plants is most actively managed.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

0x API Launches on Polygon for Fast DEX Liquidity

The 0x platform has expanded into the Polygon ecosystem to bring Layer 2 scaling to decentralized exchange liquidity aggregation. In an announcement on May 31, the DeFi protocol stated that its application programming interface is now live on the Layer 2 aggregator Polygon. This would enable the protocol to aggregate liquidity across all existing sources including QuickSwap, SushiSwap (which launched on Arbitrum on May 31), Curve Finance, Dodo, mStable, Dfyn, Cometh, and more.
Electronicschemengonline.com

Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link

This company’s first combined air humidity/temperature sensor (photo) is easy to integrate into a process due to its IO-Link interface. The combined measurement of air humidity and temperature in a single device makes the CMTH-M12 ideal for use in condition-monitoring systems or for monitoring the climatic conditions in production areas and warehouses in a wide range of industrial sectors. The sensor monitors two limit values ranges, each with a minimum and maximum value, for outputting a warning signal in the event of an out-of-range value. The bidirectional IO-Link interface can also be used for the transfer of cyclical user data as well as warning and status messages, such as operating hours. Conventional switching outputs are also provided as an alternative. When used in combination with this company’s multiprotocol I/O devices, user data and analysis data can be transferred over separate Ethernet protocols. — Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Melexis introduces Triaxis position sensor

Melexis has introduced the MLX90377 single- and dual-die (fully redundant) Triaxis position sensor for automotive and industrial applications together with a new PCB-less package for position sensors. The MLX90377 is a magnetic rotary and linear position sensor IC, which builds on the success of the MLX90371 and MLX90372 Triaxis sensors.
EconomyNetwork World

Supermicro launches liquid cooling initiative

Super Micro Computer, a.k.a. Supermicro, is adding a range of liquid cooling solutions to its server products. Working with customers, Supermicro will design, implement and test the latest liquid cooling technologies at the rack level. Customers who implement liquid cooling can improve data center PUE (power usage effectiveness) and TCO by more than 40% by cutting power costs, the company says.
Engineeringlabmanager.com

Automated Liquid Handling Resource Guide

Automated liquid handlers are especially useful for applications that require repetitive pipetting tasks, such as serial dilutions, PCR, sample preparation, and next-generation sequencing. These systems can perform these and other tasks efficiently, reduce the risk of cross-contamination, and with barcode scanning features, improve traceability. Systems range in capabilities from general liquid handling to more complex and specific applications.
Electronicschemengonline.com

A new acoustic gas-leak detector with ultrasonic sensor

The Polytron 8900 ultrasonic gas-leak detector (UGLD) transmitter is an early-warning area monitor for detecting high-pressure gas leaks in outdoor industrial process environments. Thanks to an ultrasonic acoustic sensor, it responds earlier than conventional gas detectors because it registers the sound of leaking gas instead of measuring the concentration of accumulated gas clouds. As gas escapes, leaks are immediately detected in the surrounding area, regardless of the wind direction. Gases that are discharged from compressed gas lines or containers at above 29 lb/in.2 generate both audible and inaudible noises. Industrial noises primarily occur in the audible spectrum. The Polytron 8900 measures in the inaudible ultrasonic range and can therefore detect methane gas leaks of 3.5 oz/s within a radius of approximately 49 ft, even in loud industrial environments. The detector is not affected by environmental influences, such as wind or by background noise, says the company. The Polytron 8900 sensor is designed for use in Class I Div I hazardous areas and certified as SIL2 by TÜV. — Dräger, Inc., Houston.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

YugenFlow v2 bidirectional, thermal detection sensor

Soon to be launching via the Crowd Supply website is a small, compact and easy-to-use low-power bidirectional, thermal detection sensor, that also respects your privacy. The YugenFlow v2 will soon be available to purchase although no information on worldwide availability or pricing has been released as yet. The sensor has...
Businessrubbernews.com

Wacker to add liquid resin division at German site

MUNICH, Germany—Wacker Chemie A.G. will add a $36.5 million liquid resin division at its Nuenchritz, Germany, site, the company said June 2. The unit will manufacture silicone-based building protection agents for use in exterior paints and coatings and create about 50 new jobs with the unit. The division will begin sending products to market at the conclusion of 2022.
Engineeringprotoolreviews.com

What is a Sensor Free Brushless Motor?

On a recent media trip, we came across something called a sensor free brushless motor (also called “sensorless”). Our first response was: What is a sensor free brushless motor and why is it better? Based on some questions we received from our readers, we’re not the only ones asking that question.
ElectronicsPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

SIKO IKM360R Redundant Safety Inclination Sensor

Siko introduces the IKM360R redundant safety inclination sensor that meets the requirements of new safety standards such as ANSI 92.20. Can be used in safety-critical applications up to performance level PLd. Achieves safety level PLd with one device, reducing the number of devices needed in an application as well as space...
Electronicsadafruit.com

FunHouse IoT Fume Extractor and Air Quality Sensor

Build a smart DIY fume extractor with an Adafruit FunHouse and CircuitPython. Use a PWM fan and the EMC2101 controller to change the speed based on readings from an SPG30 air quality sensor. Use CircuitPython libraries and ESP32-S2 to connect to WiFi and log sensor data to a feed and...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Affordable Air Quality Sensors

Indoor ait quality is not just an increasing concern for large public facilities but also people at home who want to reduce contaminants and pollutants present in the air, and IKEA is introducing an affordable VINDRIKTNING sensor to help with this. The compact air sensor has a sleek design with a color-coded system that helps to communicate its findings on PM2.5 particles indoors. These small particles in the air are the kind that can be seen with the naked eye, as well as microscopic ones that can't be detected.
SciencePhys.org

Novel SERS sensor helps to detect aldehyde gases

Prof. Huang Qing's group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) developed a surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) gas sensor to detect aldehyde with high sensitivity and selectivity, which provided a new detection method for studying the adsorption of gas molecules on porous materials. The relevant research results have been published in Analytical Chemistry.
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Propeller DirtMate Machine Sensors

These easy to install, cost-effective survey grade machine sensors provide up-to-date volumes and productivity data on a daily basis. Solar-powered and magnetized to enable quick, wireless installation in less than 10 minutes. Includes a network gateway and 4G sim card for constant connectivity and a wired power option for backup.