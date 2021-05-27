Cancel
CVS joins vaccine incentive effort with prizes

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another major retailer has joined the efffort to try to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine. CVS Health announced Thursday that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes during a six-week period.

