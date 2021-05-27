CVS joins vaccine incentive effort with prizes

West Virginia is offering residents a chance to win some custom hunting rifles as a vaccine incentive, among other things. John Iadarola and Ana Kasparian discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2021/06/01/west-virginia-to-give-away-guns-as-covid-19-vaccine-incentive/?sh=594fd9822cc8 "As states throughout the U.S. launch campaigns to try and convince residents to get the Covid-19 vaccine— with million dollar lotteries, college scholarships, free beer, and amusement park tickets topping the list — West Virginia has come up with a lottery scheme all its own: giving the newly-vaccinated the chance to win not just money, but rifles and shotguns." Hosts: John Iadarola, Ana Kasparian Cast:John Iadarola, Ana Kasparian *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.