There’s always an interesting bit of symmetry that occurs with the high school sports season, in that it ends where it begins. We started last August with football — OK, technically there were some softball and volleyball games before that, but the year doesn’t really begin until a pigskin is in the air — and finished this week with spring football. The spring games for Vicksburg on Thursday night and Warren Central on Friday were the final events on the local 2020-21 calendar.