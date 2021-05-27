Those ‘nature is healing’ memes stem from a problematic take on environmentalism

World must rewild on massive scale to heal nature and climate, says UN. A joint report published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) calls on the world to rewild and restore an area the size of China in order to meet commitments on nature and the climate, reports the Guardian. In launching a “decade on ecosystem restoration”, the UN bodies say they are issuing an urgent call for the large-scale revival of nature in farmlands, forests and other ecosystems. The report says that governments must deliver on a commitment to restore at least 1bn hectares (2.47bn acres) of land by 2030 and make a similar pledge for the oceans, says the Guardian. It adds: “Half the world’s GDP is dependent on nature and the degradation of ecosystems is affecting about 40% of the world’s population already, threatening human health, livelihoods and food security, according to the foreword written by the UNEP executive director, Inger Andersen, and the FAO director-general, Qu Dongyu.” The i newspaper says: “[The report] estimates the nature restoration required to stem biodiversity loss will cost at least £141bn ($200bn) a year by 2030. But it stresses that for every US dollar spent on nature restoration, humans will reap up to $30 in economic benefits such as improved pollination, cleaner air and water, and less extreme weather events.” Reuters quotes Tim Christophersen, who leads UNEP’s nature for climate branch, who tells the newswire: “[Rehabilitating 1bn hectares would require] a completely different mindset…away from small projects to a scaled-up effort. It’s essential for our biodiversity and climate change targets, but also for many of the sustainable development goals.”